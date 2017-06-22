Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam, Commissioner Bob Rolfe announce...

After attaining a significant production milestone and opening a new customer experience center within its state-of-the-art ceramic tile manufacturing plant in Dickson earlier in 2017, Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Mohawk Industries have announced that the world's leading flooring manufacturer will expand manufacturing operations in Tennessee. "I want to thank Mohawk for choosing to expand in Dickson and for creating more than 200 new jobs in Tennessee and Dickson County," Haslam said.

