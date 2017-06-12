Tennessee governor asks Trump for sto...

Tennessee governor asks Trump for storm disaster assistance

Read more: WAFF-TV Huntsville

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam is asking President Donald Trump to declare a major disaster in the state following severe storms on Memorial Day weekend. The governor's request Wednesday seeks federal assistance for recovery efforts in 12 counties affected by strong winds, rain and hail.

