Tennessee governor asks Trump for storm disaster assistance
Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam is asking President Donald Trump to declare a major disaster in the state following severe storms on Memorial Day weekend. The governor's request Wednesday seeks federal assistance for recovery efforts in 12 counties affected by strong winds, rain and hail.
