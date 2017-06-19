Tennessee First State to Set Up Safety Ratings for Youth Sports Leagues
A new rating system called Safe Stars will soon allow parents to check and see if youth sports leagues in Tennessee follow state-recommended safety protocols. A collaboration between the Tennessee Department of Health and the Program for Injury Prevention in Youth Sports at Vanderbilt, Safe Stars is the nation's first statewide safety rating system for all types of youth leagues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rednecks.
|Wed
|Guest one
|4
|Why are you Tennesseans so short in height?
|Wed
|Guest one
|3
|Tennessee is rigged
|Wed
|Guest one
|2
|Ky
|Jun 19
|My cats
|1
|Escaped Georgia inmates caught in Tennessee aft...
|Jun 16
|Observer
|1
|Prosecutors' lawsuit says opioid drug makers de...
|Jun 14
|End_the_drug_war
|1
|Tennessee corrections agency launches anti-cont...
|Jun 14
|End_the_drug_war
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC