Tennessee First State to Set Up Safet...

Tennessee First State to Set Up Safety Ratings for Youth Sports Leagues

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: Newswise

A new rating system called Safe Stars will soon allow parents to check and see if youth sports leagues in Tennessee follow state-recommended safety protocols. A collaboration between the Tennessee Department of Health and the Program for Injury Prevention in Youth Sports at Vanderbilt, Safe Stars is the nation's first statewide safety rating system for all types of youth leagues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rednecks. Wed Guest one 4
Why are you Tennesseans so short in height? Wed Guest one 3
Tennessee is rigged Wed Guest one 2
Ky Jun 19 My cats 1
News Escaped Georgia inmates caught in Tennessee aft... Jun 16 Observer 1
News Prosecutors' lawsuit says opioid drug makers de... Jun 14 End_the_drug_war 1
News Tennessee corrections agency launches anti-cont... Jun 14 End_the_drug_war 1
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,553 • Total comments across all topics: 281,954,124

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC