Tennessee Dog Bite Claims Totaled $9.4 Million in 2016
Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance and the United States Postal Service have issued a reminder to Tennessee homeowners to obey leash laws to avoid costly dog bite insurance claims this year. For 2016, the Insurance Information Institute and State Farm estimate that dog bites in Tennessee topped more than 300 claims with $9.4 million paid out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prosecutors' lawsuit says opioid drug makers de...
|11 hr
|End_the_drug_war
|1
|Tennessee corrections agency launches anti-cont...
|12 hr
|End_the_drug_war
|1
|Kelly Utsman Hammond Admits Cheating
|20 hr
|Jan
|2
|Please don't go to Tennessee
|Mon
|Riggedplace
|1
|Tennessee is rigged
|Jun 10
|Riggedplace
|1
|I eat Tennessean flesh
|Jun 10
|organic hick
|4
|Jessica Lidy walks the streets again...
|Jun 7
|not amused
|14
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC