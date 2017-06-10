Tennessee Dog Bite Claims Totaled $9....

Tennessee Dog Bite Claims Totaled $9.4 Million in 2016

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Insurance Journal West

Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance and the United States Postal Service have issued a reminder to Tennessee homeowners to obey leash laws to avoid costly dog bite insurance claims this year. For 2016, the Insurance Information Institute and State Farm estimate that dog bites in Tennessee topped more than 300 claims with $9.4 million paid out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Prosecutors' lawsuit says opioid drug makers de... 11 hr End_the_drug_war 1
News Tennessee corrections agency launches anti-cont... 12 hr End_the_drug_war 1
Kelly Utsman Hammond Admits Cheating 20 hr Jan 2
Please don't go to Tennessee Mon Riggedplace 1
Tennessee is rigged Jun 10 Riggedplace 1
I eat Tennessean flesh Jun 10 organic hick 4
Jessica Lidy walks the streets again... Jun 7 not amused 14
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,804 • Total comments across all topics: 281,756,751

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC