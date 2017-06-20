Tennessee distillers unveil 25-stop statewide whiskey trail
The trail's launch includes three statewide celebrations: on Monday at the Little Brick Theatre at the Factory in Franklin; Nov. 3-4 at the Tennessee Distillers Guild's annual Grains and Grits Festival in Townsend; and in May 2018 in Memphis. The trail can be completed at a visitor's own pace.
