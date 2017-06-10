Tennessee Department of Education Rel...

Tennessee Department of Education Releases Guide to Help Support...

The Tennessee Department of Education has released the Dyslexia Resource Guide, which offers assistance to schools for identifying and supporting for students showing characteristics of dyslexia. This guide provides districts with information related to screening procedures for dyslexia, specific interventions, professional learning resources, and reporting requirements.

Chicago, IL

