Tennessee courthouse shooting: 2 deputies injured after inmate grabs gun
Two deputies were shot at a county courthouse in Tennessee after an inmate grabbed a gun during a hearing Monday, officials said. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said on Twitter that two Coffee County deputies were injured in the shooting at the Coffee County Courthouse in Manchester and are undergoing medical treatment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ky
|12 hr
|My cats
|1
|Murder victim's family seeks change in sentenci... (Oct '08)
|Sun
|Zone3
|70
|Escaped Georgia inmates caught in Tennessee aft...
|Jun 16
|Observer
|1
|Prosecutors' lawsuit says opioid drug makers de...
|Jun 14
|End_the_drug_war
|1
|Tennessee corrections agency launches anti-cont...
|Jun 14
|End_the_drug_war
|1
|Kelly Utsman Hammond Admits Cheating
|Jun 13
|Jan
|2
|Please don't go to Tennessee
|Jun 12
|Riggedplace
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC