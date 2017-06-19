Tennessee courthouse shooting: 2 depu...

Tennessee courthouse shooting: 2 deputies injured after inmate grabs gun

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Fox News

Two deputies were shot at a county courthouse in Tennessee after an inmate grabbed a gun during a hearing Monday, officials said. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said on Twitter that two Coffee County deputies were injured in the shooting at the Coffee County Courthouse in Manchester and are undergoing medical treatment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ky 12 hr My cats 1
News Murder victim's family seeks change in sentenci... (Oct '08) Sun Zone3 70
News Escaped Georgia inmates caught in Tennessee aft... Jun 16 Observer 1
News Prosecutors' lawsuit says opioid drug makers de... Jun 14 End_the_drug_war 1
News Tennessee corrections agency launches anti-cont... Jun 14 End_the_drug_war 1
Kelly Utsman Hammond Admits Cheating Jun 13 Jan 2
Please don't go to Tennessee Jun 12 Riggedplace 1
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Recession
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,256 • Total comments across all topics: 281,887,016

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC