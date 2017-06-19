Tennessee Court of Appeals Rule in Favor of Gun Ban at Fairgrounds

On June 15, 2017, the Tennessee Court of Appeals issued an opinion regarding the challenge by Tennessee Firearms Association and the Bill Goodman Gun and Knife Shows to the action by the Metro Fair Board to stop leasing space at the publicly owned fairgrounds in Nashville to anyone who wanted to conduct a gun show event. The two plaintiffs claimed that the gun show ban by Metro violated the state's pre-emption law by attempting to regulate commerce in firearms and otherwise.

