Tennessee counties sue drugmakers over opioid epidemic
Tennessee counties sue drugmakers over opioid epidemic Three Tennessee prosecutors are taking aim at drugmakers who supplied the opiates that addicted millions. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2t0nkl8 Chris Miller talks about effects of opioids on his family during press conference in Johnson City about lawsuit being filed against makers of opioids.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kelly Utsman Hammond Admits Cheating
|7 hr
|Jan
|2
|Please don't go to Tennessee
|Mon
|Riggedplace
|1
|Tennessee is rigged
|Jun 10
|Riggedplace
|1
|I eat Tennessean flesh
|Jun 10
|organic hick
|4
|Jessica Lidy walks the streets again...
|Jun 7
|not amused
|14
|Rednecks.
|Jun 5
|YummyTennesseans
|3
|Murder victim's family seeks change in sentenci... (Oct '08)
|Jun 5
|Gallatin
|52
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC