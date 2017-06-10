Tennessee corrections agency launches anti-contraband effort
There are 1 comment on the WATE-TV Knoxville story from 20 hrs ago, titled Tennessee corrections agency launches anti-contraband effort. In it, WATE-TV Knoxville reports that:
The department announced Monday that a task force of nine law enforcement agencies launched the effort with surprise searches across the state. The initiative included the state Department of Correction, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Metro Nashville Police and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
#1 18 hrs ago
So...the war on drugs isn't stopping drugs coming into the prisons?! No way! Someone should let Jeff Sessions know....
