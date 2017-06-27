Tennessee city looks to privatize air...

Tennessee city looks to privatize airport

Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Nashville's mayor may privatize the operations of city-owned Nashville International Airport to generate funding for mass transit in middle Tennessee. The Tennessean reports Mayor Megan Barry's office confirmed hearing a presentation in May from Oaktree Capital Management, an investment firm that has also made bids to run other government-owned airports.

Chicago, IL

