Tennessee city looks to privatize airport
Nashville's mayor may privatize the operations of city-owned Nashville International Airport to generate funding for mass transit in middle Tennessee. The Tennessean reports Mayor Megan Barry's office confirmed hearing a presentation in May from Oaktree Capital Management, an investment firm that has also made bids to run other government-owned airports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is the powerball rigged?
|6 hr
|Riggedplace
|1
|Tennessee is rigged
|7 hr
|Riggedplace
|3
|Should people on Medicaid be required to work?
|Mon
|BRUCE
|1
|Rednecks.
|Jun 21
|Guest one
|4
|Why are you Tennesseans so short in height?
|Jun 21
|Guest one
|3
|Ky
|Jun 19
|My cats
|1
|Escaped Georgia inmates caught in Tennessee aft...
|Jun 16
|Observer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC