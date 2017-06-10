Tennessee CASA launches statewide rec...

Tennessee CASA launches statewide recruitment campaignTennessee Court ...

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Lebanon Democrat

The group launched the "Be for the Child Volunteer Recruitment Campaign" to find volunteers to close the gap between abused and neglected children in need of an advocate to represent their best interests with the goal of securing a safe, permanent home. It is estimated that 20,000 vulnerable children in Tennessee could benefit from a CASA volunteer each year as they seek a permanent solution while navigating the juvenile court system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Please don't go to Tennessee 8 hr Riggedplace 1
Tennessee is rigged Jun 10 Riggedplace 1
I eat Tennessean flesh Jun 10 organic hick 4
Jessica Lidy walks the streets again... Jun 7 not amused 14
Rednecks. Jun 5 YummyTennesseans 3
News Murder victim's family seeks change in sentenci... (Oct '08) Jun 5 Gallatin 52
News Police: West Tenn. mom declined to ID husband i... Jun 2 Burn da coal pay ... 1
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,301 • Total comments across all topics: 281,719,015

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC