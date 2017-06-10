Tennessee CASA launches statewide recruitment campaignTennessee Court ...
The group launched the "Be for the Child Volunteer Recruitment Campaign" to find volunteers to close the gap between abused and neglected children in need of an advocate to represent their best interests with the goal of securing a safe, permanent home. It is estimated that 20,000 vulnerable children in Tennessee could benefit from a CASA volunteer each year as they seek a permanent solution while navigating the juvenile court system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Please don't go to Tennessee
|8 hr
|Riggedplace
|1
|Tennessee is rigged
|Jun 10
|Riggedplace
|1
|I eat Tennessean flesh
|Jun 10
|organic hick
|4
|Jessica Lidy walks the streets again...
|Jun 7
|not amused
|14
|Rednecks.
|Jun 5
|YummyTennesseans
|3
|Murder victim's family seeks change in sentenci... (Oct '08)
|Jun 5
|Gallatin
|52
|Police: West Tenn. mom declined to ID husband i...
|Jun 2
|Burn da coal pay ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC