Tennessee campaign finance panel fines former lawmaker $465K
Tennessee campaign finance officials have imposed a nearly $465,000 fine on a former lawmaker who was expelled from the General Assembly last year amid a series of sexual harassment allegations. The Tennessean reports that it's the largest fine ever imposed by the Tennessee Registry of Election Finance.
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I eat Tennessean flesh
|18 hr
|whateva
|2
|Jessica Lidy walks the streets again...
|23 hr
|not amused
|14
|Rednecks.
|Mon
|YummyTennesseans
|3
|Murder victim's family seeks change in sentenci... (Oct '08)
|Mon
|Gallatin
|52
|Police: West Tenn. mom declined to ID husband i...
|Jun 2
|Burn da coal pay ...
|1
|Congressman Under Fire For 'Outlaw Divorce' Rem... (Jul '06)
|May 31
|Lottery Traitors
|115
|Same-sex couples sue over Tennessee 'natural me...
|May 30
|Carlos
|8
