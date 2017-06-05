Tennessee campaign finance panel fine...

Tennessee campaign finance panel fines former lawmaker $465K

Tennessee campaign finance officials have imposed a nearly $465,000 fine on a former lawmaker who was expelled from the General Assembly last year amid a series of sexual harassment allegations. The Tennessean reports that it's the largest fine ever imposed by the Tennessee Registry of Election Finance.

Chicago, IL

