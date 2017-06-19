Tennessee Brew Works to distribute into Birmingham
Nashville-based Tennessee Brew Works is partnering with AlaBev to bring the craft brews into the Magic City after expanding to the Huntsville area last month. The brewer of Southern Wit, 1927 IPA, Tripel Star, Basil Ryeman, Walk the Lime, Extra Easy Ale and Cutaway Rye IPA will start distribution on Monday.
