Tennesseans to Save More at the Store Than They Pay at the Pump

On Saturday, July 1, Gov. Haslam's IMPROVE Act will go into effect, addressing a $10.5 billion backlog in repairs and updates by prioritizing 962 projects across all of Tennessee's 95 counties. The IMPROVE Act creates a long-term, dedicated funding source to fix Tennessee's outdated transportation infrastructure by making a modest increase to the user fees for its roads and bridges while containing the largest tax cut in the history of the state.

