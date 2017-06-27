Tennesseans to Save More at the Store Than They Pay at the Pump
On Saturday, July 1, Gov. Haslam's IMPROVE Act will go into effect, addressing a $10.5 billion backlog in repairs and updates by prioritizing 962 projects across all of Tennessee's 95 counties. The IMPROVE Act creates a long-term, dedicated funding source to fix Tennessee's outdated transportation infrastructure by making a modest increase to the user fees for its roads and bridges while containing the largest tax cut in the history of the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is the powerball rigged?
|9 hr
|Riggedplace
|1
|Tennessee is rigged
|9 hr
|Riggedplace
|3
|Should people on Medicaid be required to work?
|Mon
|BRUCE
|1
|Rednecks.
|Jun 21
|Guest one
|4
|Why are you Tennesseans so short in height?
|Jun 21
|Guest one
|3
|Ky
|Jun 19
|My cats
|1
|Escaped Georgia inmates caught in Tennessee aft...
|Jun 16
|Observer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC