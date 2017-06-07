TennCare lauded in Nashville speech from president's point person on healthcare
Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price began a speech in Nashville this week by talking about what unites us in health care policy. "We all want a system that is that is accessible for everybody," he told a crowd at Vanderbilt's First Amendment, organized by the group Healthy Tennessee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I eat Tennessean flesh
|18 hr
|whateva
|2
|Jessica Lidy walks the streets again...
|23 hr
|not amused
|14
|Rednecks.
|Mon
|YummyTennesseans
|3
|Murder victim's family seeks change in sentenci... (Oct '08)
|Mon
|Gallatin
|52
|Police: West Tenn. mom declined to ID husband i...
|Jun 2
|Burn da coal pay ...
|1
|Congressman Under Fire For 'Outlaw Divorce' Rem... (Jul '06)
|May 31
|Lottery Traitors
|115
|Same-sex couples sue over Tennessee 'natural me...
|May 30
|Carlos
|8
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC