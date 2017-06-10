Task force to examine medical marijuana in Tennessee Read Story Grant Robinson
A task force consisting of state senators and representatives will soon take a harder look at issues around medical marijuana in Tennessee. Lt. Governor Randy McNally and speaker Beth Harwell are responsible for appointing lawmakers to the task force.
