Skeletal remains identified as those ...

Skeletal remains identified as those of robbery suspect

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WAFF-TV Huntsville

Skeletal remains discovered two months ago in Tennessee have been identified as belonging to the primary suspect in a robbery nearly a year ago. The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports the Cleveland Police Department said in a Facebook post Thursday that an autopsy at a Knoxville forensic center confirmed that bones found March 29 were that of Joshua Arp.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAFF-TV Huntsville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police: West Tenn. mom declined to ID husband i... 9 hr Burn da coal pay ... 1
News Congressman Under Fire For 'Outlaw Divorce' Rem... (Jul '06) May 31 Lottery Traitors 115
News Same-sex couples sue over Tennessee 'natural me... May 30 Carlos 8
News 10NEWS EXTRA: Is racism against Hispanics growi... (Nov '07) May 30 UFumbDuck 1,579
News Mae Beavers for Governor? May 29 commenters 1
News Hispanic pastor assures immigrants, 'You don't ... May 28 AreUBrainDead 2
gary whittenburg paid snitch May 27 CONCERNED 1
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Microsoft
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,105 • Total comments across all topics: 281,479,192

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC