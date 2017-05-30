Skeletal remains identified as those of robbery suspect
Skeletal remains discovered two months ago in Tennessee have been identified as belonging to the primary suspect in a robbery nearly a year ago. The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports the Cleveland Police Department said in a Facebook post Thursday that an autopsy at a Knoxville forensic center confirmed that bones found March 29 were that of Joshua Arp.
