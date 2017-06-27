Singer Rory Feek to perform again after wife Joey's death

Rory Feek, one half of the Grammy-winning country duo Joey + Rory, announced on Tuesday he will perform publicly for the first time since his wife Joey died last year to raise funds for the Music Health Alliance, a nonprofit that helped his family with insurance and medical bills. The Academy of Country Music-winning duo stopped performing when Joey's cancer returned in 2015, although the couple recorded a gospel album in between her chemotherapy treatments.

