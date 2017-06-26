There are on the CBS News story from 13 hrs ago, titled Should people on Medicaid be required to work?. In it, CBS News reports that:

Medicaid "went way above the poverty line to many able-bodied Americans," White House counselor Kellyanne Conway told ABC News program "This Week" on Sunday. "If they are able-bodied and they want to work, then they'll have employer-sponsored benefits like you and I do."

Join the discussion below, or Read more at CBS News.