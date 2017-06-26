Should people on Medicaid be required to work?
There are 1 comment on the CBS News story from 13 hrs ago, titled Should people on Medicaid be required to work?. In it, CBS News reports that:
Medicaid "went way above the poverty line to many able-bodied Americans," White House counselor Kellyanne Conway told ABC News program "This Week" on Sunday. "If they are able-bodied and they want to work, then they'll have employer-sponsored benefits like you and I do."
#1 10 hrs ago
Able body willing to work, but employers Don't hire, so what the f--k how do I pay a bill, if theres no hiring ,and I get sick?
