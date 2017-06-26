Should people on Medicaid be required...

Should people on Medicaid be required to work?

There are 1 comment on the CBS News story from 13 hrs ago, titled Should people on Medicaid be required to work?. In it, CBS News reports that:

Medicaid "went way above the poverty line to many able-bodied Americans," White House counselor Kellyanne Conway told ABC News program "This Week" on Sunday. "If they are able-bodied and they want to work, then they'll have employer-sponsored benefits like you and I do."

Join the discussion below, or Read more at CBS News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
BRUCE

Freeport, NY

#1 10 hrs ago
Able body willing to work, but employers Don't hire, so what the f--k how do I pay a bill, if theres no hiring ,and I get sick?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rednecks. Jun 21 Guest one 4
Why are you Tennesseans so short in height? Jun 21 Guest one 3
Tennessee is rigged Jun 21 Guest one 2
Ky Jun 19 My cats 1
News Escaped Georgia inmates caught in Tennessee aft... Jun 16 Observer 1
News Prosecutors' lawsuit says opioid drug makers de... Jun 14 End_the_drug_war 1
News Tennessee corrections agency launches anti-cont... Jun 14 End_the_drug_war 1
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,056 • Total comments across all topics: 282,055,749

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC