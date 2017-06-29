Sheriff: Tennessee deputy shot by inmate faces major surgery
A Tennessee sheriff says a deputy is in critical condition and needs prayers after being shot multiple times during a struggle with an inmate who was killed. Robertson County Sheriff Bill Holt posted on Facebook Thursday morning that 36-year-old Deputy Josh Wiley still faces major surgery.
