Sevier County DA: Charges dropped against 2 youths in Tennessee wildfires
This photo of the Chimney Tops fire was taken over the Thanksgiving weekend by Sandra Cole Huskey. The fire has now grown to more than 500 acres and Great Smoky Mountains National Park on Monday closed U.S. 441 from Gatlinburg to Newfound Gap on the Tennessee side of the Smokies.
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is the powerball rigged?
|Jun 28
|Riggedplace
|1
|Tennessee is rigged
|Jun 28
|Riggedplace
|3
|Should people on Medicaid be required to work?
|Jun 26
|BRUCE
|1
|Rednecks.
|Jun 21
|Guest one
|4
|Why are you Tennesseans so short in height?
|Jun 21
|Guest one
|3
|Ky
|Jun 19
|My cats
|1
|Escaped Georgia inmates caught in Tennessee aft...
|Jun 16
|Observer
|1
