Russians hit the bar as beer ban lifted for Confed Cup
Russia has lifted its ban on beer sales at ... . In this photo taken on Wednesday, June 21, 2017, spectators enter the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, prior to the Confederations Cup match between Russia and Portugal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rednecks.
|Jun 21
|Guest one
|4
|Why are you Tennesseans so short in height?
|Jun 21
|Guest one
|3
|Tennessee is rigged
|Jun 21
|Guest one
|2
|Ky
|Jun 19
|My cats
|1
|Escaped Georgia inmates caught in Tennessee aft...
|Jun 16
|Observer
|1
|Prosecutors' lawsuit says opioid drug makers de...
|Jun 14
|End_the_drug_war
|1
|Tennessee corrections agency launches anti-cont...
|Jun 14
|End_the_drug_war
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC