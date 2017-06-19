Rural Tennessee doctor fears proposed Medicaid cuts
"They have to travel for services here to come to our hospital and our clinic" because their own hospitals have closed, he said. In the last four years, four rural hospitals within an hour's drive of Mitchell's clinic have shut down.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rednecks.
|Jun 21
|Guest one
|4
|Why are you Tennesseans so short in height?
|Jun 21
|Guest one
|3
|Tennessee is rigged
|Jun 21
|Guest one
|2
|Ky
|Jun 19
|My cats
|1
|Escaped Georgia inmates caught in Tennessee aft...
|Jun 16
|Observer
|1
|Prosecutors' lawsuit says opioid drug makers de...
|Jun 14
|End_the_drug_war
|1
|Tennessee corrections agency launches anti-cont...
|Jun 14
|End_the_drug_war
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC