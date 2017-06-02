Rightsa groups ask to dismiss lawsuit over refugee program
Several Tennessee-based refugee rights' organizations have asked a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit the state Legislature filed over the refugee resettlement program. The lawsuit that the General Assembly filed back in March had argued that the refugee program should be shut down because it is forcing the state to spend money on additional services, such as health care.
