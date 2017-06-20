Put A Leash On Dog Bites In Tennessee

As the dog days of summer approach, the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance and the United States Postal Service remind Tennessee homeowners that leash laws can be a homeowner's best friend when it comes to preventing costly dog bite insurance claims this year. For 2016, the Insurance Information Institute and State Farm estimate that dog bites in Tennessee topped more than 300 claims with $9.4 million paid out.

