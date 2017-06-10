Prosecutors' lawsuit says opioid drug...

Prosecutors' lawsuit says opioid drug makers deceived public

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

In this photo provided by Nigel Kinrade Photography via The Corporate Image, attorney Gerard Stranch speaks on behalf of three Tennessee prosecutors and the guardian of a baby born dependent on opioids that was filed against several drug makers during a news conference on Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Johnson City, Tenn. The baby survived after spending 14 days in a neonatal intensive care unit, often crying uncontrollably and was given morphine to wean him from his addiction, the suit says.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kelly Utsman Hammond Admits Cheating 4 hr Jan 2
Please don't go to Tennessee Mon Riggedplace 1
Tennessee is rigged Jun 10 Riggedplace 1
I eat Tennessean flesh Jun 10 organic hick 4
Jessica Lidy walks the streets again... Jun 7 not amused 14
Rednecks. Jun 5 YummyTennesseans 3
News Murder victim's family seeks change in sentenci... (Oct '08) Jun 5 Gallatin 52
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,131 • Total comments across all topics: 281,740,583

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC