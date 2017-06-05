Police: Toddler fatally shot 7-year-o...

Police: Toddler fatally shot 7-year-old cousin in Tennessee

Read more: The Miami Herald

The statement says four other relatives were inside the apartment, including her 29-year-old aunt and other children ages 14, 11 and 2. The children were in the kitchen area when a shot was heard, and the 14-year-old reported the 2-year-old was holding a pistol. Youth Services detectives believe the shooting was accidental.

