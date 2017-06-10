Plane Carrying Lady Antebellum CMA Fest Banner Makes Emergency Landing in Nashville
A small airplane with a banner advertising "Meet Lady Antebellum text CMA to 31996" made an emergency landing due to an engine failure while flying around downtown Nashville, according to The Tennessean . The plane landed at about 2:15 p.m. Saturday afternoon on a grassy area where Interstate 65 meets Interstate 40, near Jefferson Street.
