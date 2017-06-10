Plane Carrying Lady Antebellum CMA Fe...

Plane Carrying Lady Antebellum CMA Fest Banner Makes Emergency Landing in Nashville

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Billboard

A small airplane with a banner advertising "Meet Lady Antebellum text CMA to 31996" made an emergency landing due to an engine failure while flying around downtown Nashville, according to The Tennessean . The plane landed at about 2:15 p.m. Saturday afternoon on a grassy area where Interstate 65 meets Interstate 40, near Jefferson Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tennessee is rigged Sat Riggedplace 1
I eat Tennessean flesh Sat organic hick 4
Jessica Lidy walks the streets again... Jun 7 not amused 14
Rednecks. Jun 5 YummyTennesseans 3
News Murder victim's family seeks change in sentenci... (Oct '08) Jun 5 Gallatin 52
News Police: West Tenn. mom declined to ID husband i... Jun 2 Burn da coal pay ... 1
News Congressman Under Fire For 'Outlaw Divorce' Rem... (Jul '06) May 31 Lottery Traitors 115
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,573 • Total comments across all topics: 281,704,240

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC