Peyton Manning joins President Trump on golf course
President Donald Trump apparently found a pair of new golfing pals Sunday - two-time Super Bowl champ Peyton Manning and Tennessee Sen. Bob Corker. Manning and Corker were photographed Sunday outside of the White House with members of their entourage carrying golf bags after the president completed a four-and-a-half hour outing at Trump National Golf Club, New York Times photographer Al Drago tweeted.
