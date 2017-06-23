Pathway Lending celebrates 10 years of Tennessee Rural Opportunity...
NASHVILLE Pathway Lending, a regional nonprofit community development financial institution that provides loans to businesses lacking access to traditional financing, celebrates the 10th anniversary of the Tennessee Rural Opportunity Fund this month. The TNROF is a public-private partnership between Pathway Lending, the state and the Tennessee Bankers Association.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rednecks.
|Jun 21
|Guest one
|4
|Why are you Tennesseans so short in height?
|Jun 21
|Guest one
|3
|Tennessee is rigged
|Jun 21
|Guest one
|2
|Ky
|Jun 19
|My cats
|1
|Escaped Georgia inmates caught in Tennessee aft...
|Jun 16
|Observer
|1
|Prosecutors' lawsuit says opioid drug makers de...
|Jun 14
|End_the_drug_war
|1
|Tennessee corrections agency launches anti-cont...
|Jun 14
|End_the_drug_war
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC