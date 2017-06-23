Pathway Lending celebrates 10 years o...

Pathway Lending celebrates 10 years of Tennessee Rural Opportunity...

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: Lebanon Democrat

NASHVILLE Pathway Lending, a regional nonprofit community development financial institution that provides loans to businesses lacking access to traditional financing, celebrates the 10th anniversary of the Tennessee Rural Opportunity Fund this month. The TNROF is a public-private partnership between Pathway Lending, the state and the Tennessee Bankers Association.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rednecks. Jun 21 Guest one 4
Why are you Tennesseans so short in height? Jun 21 Guest one 3
Tennessee is rigged Jun 21 Guest one 2
Ky Jun 19 My cats 1
News Escaped Georgia inmates caught in Tennessee aft... Jun 16 Observer 1
News Prosecutors' lawsuit says opioid drug makers de... Jun 14 End_the_drug_war 1
News Tennessee corrections agency launches anti-cont... Jun 14 End_the_drug_war 1
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,122 • Total comments across all topics: 281,985,761

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC