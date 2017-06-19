New Tennessee legislation could cost phone scammers $10,000 in fines
The new legislation hopes to crack down on a practice known as "caller ID spoofing" which is now classified as a class a misdemeanor. It involves to sending inaccurate or misleading caller ID information with the intent to defraud, harm or steal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
