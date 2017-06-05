Nashville Zoo adds $13M veterinary medical center

Inside the concrete walls of the bunkerlike veterinary clinic at the Nashville Zoo at Grassmere, Niran - the zoo's first-of-its kind clouded leopard cub - scales the fence of his holding pen. For now, the wildly popular 3-month-old cub born through a breakthrough in science is walled off from the public, a product of the zoo's outdated facility that is in a secluded corner of the property.

