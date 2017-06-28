Nashville mall shooting: Inmate kille...

Nashville mall shooting: Inmate killed after attacking officer

An inmate was shot and killed Wednesday after attacking a sheriff's deputy at a Nashville mall during a medical visit, officials said. Two deputies from the Robertson County Sheriff's Office were taking the inmate to a doctor's appointment at the Vanderbilt Medical Center location at the 100 Oaks Mall when the inmate somehow broke free and shot one deputy, FOX 17 Nashville reported.

