Nashville mall shooting: Inmate killed after attacking officer
An inmate was shot and killed Wednesday after attacking a sheriff's deputy at a Nashville mall during a medical visit, officials said. Two deputies from the Robertson County Sheriff's Office were taking the inmate to a doctor's appointment at the Vanderbilt Medical Center location at the 100 Oaks Mall when the inmate somehow broke free and shot one deputy, FOX 17 Nashville reported.
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is the powerball rigged?
|15 hr
|Riggedplace
|1
|Tennessee is rigged
|15 hr
|Riggedplace
|3
|Should people on Medicaid be required to work?
|Mon
|BRUCE
|1
|Rednecks.
|Jun 21
|Guest one
|4
|Why are you Tennesseans so short in height?
|Jun 21
|Guest one
|3
|Ky
|Jun 19
|My cats
|1
|Escaped Georgia inmates caught in Tennessee aft...
|Jun 16
|Observer
|1
