Money trail leads from Tennessee candidate to national group

A money trail leads from state Sen. Brian Kelsey 's state campaign account to an outside conservative group that ran radio ads supporting the Germantown Republican's unsuccessful bid for Congress. The Tennessean reports that the transfers illustrate the difficulty in policing a ban on state campaign funds from being used in federal races.

