Mississippi River Mayors Say Climate ...

Mississippi River Mayors Say Climate Change Is a Real Threat

14 hrs ago

Mayors from across the country and up and down the Mississippi River vowed to keep working toward a clean future despite President Donald Trump's removal of the United States from the Paris climate agreement. Trump said last week that the deal was a threat to the U.S. economy and its sovereignty.

Chicago, IL

