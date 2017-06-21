Middle Tennessee grandmother nearly l...

Middle Tennessee grandmother nearly loses thousands in emotional phone scam

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

It's a rising trend, and the calls are collecting. Scams frequently target senior's wallets, their life savings, and in Catherine Lee's case, her compassion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rednecks. Wed Guest one 4
Why are you Tennesseans so short in height? Wed Guest one 3
Tennessee is rigged Wed Guest one 2
Ky Jun 19 My cats 1
News Murder victim's family seeks change in sentenci... (Oct '08) Jun 18 Zone3 70
News Escaped Georgia inmates caught in Tennessee aft... Jun 16 Observer 1
News Prosecutors' lawsuit says opioid drug makers de... Jun 14 End_the_drug_war 1
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,066 • Total comments across all topics: 281,943,506

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC