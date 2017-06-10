Middle Tennessee Antique Automobile C...

Middle Tennessee Antique Automobile Club hosts Summerfest Antique Car Show

The Middle Tennessee region of the Antique Automobile Club of America hosted the Summerfest Antique Car Show at Central Magnet School in Murfreesboro on Sunday. The Middle Tennessee AACA has been hosting car shows for 61 years and holding car shows in Murfreesboro for the past 11 years.

