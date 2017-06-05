Memphis man indicted in hit-and-run d...

Memphis man indicted in hit-and-run death of bicyclist

A grand jury in Tennessee has indicted a man on vehicular homicide charges in the death of a bicyclist in 2015. Antrone Williams of Memphis was indicted on Friday in the death of 26-year-old Justin Townsend.

