Memphis group taking a stand on abortion in Middle Tennessee

The organization called " CHOICES: Memphis Center for Reproductive Health ," is receiving money from the National Institute for Reproductive Health to launch a 10 month "Patients to Advocates" program. Executive Director of Memphis CHOICES Rebecca Terrell told WGNS in a press release, "This revolutionary program will not only prepare participants to tell their personal stories to advocate for abortion access on a Lobby Day in Nashville, but will also give them the tools they need to become advocates for themselves and their communities throughout their lives."

