Memphis group taking a stand on abort...

Memphis group taking a stand on abortion in Middle Tennessee

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WGNS-AM Murfreesboro

The organization called " CHOICES: Memphis Center for Reproductive Health ," is receiving money from the National Institute for Reproductive Health to launch a 10 month "Patients to Advocates" program. Executive Director of Memphis CHOICES Rebecca Terrell told WGNS in a press release, "This revolutionary program will not only prepare participants to tell their personal stories to advocate for abortion access on a Lobby Day in Nashville, but will also give them the tools they need to become advocates for themselves and their communities throughout their lives."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I eat Tennessean flesh Wed whateva 2
Jessica Lidy walks the streets again... Wed not amused 14
Rednecks. Jun 5 YummyTennesseans 3
News Murder victim's family seeks change in sentenci... (Oct '08) Jun 5 Gallatin 52
News Police: West Tenn. mom declined to ID husband i... Jun 2 Burn da coal pay ... 1
News Congressman Under Fire For 'Outlaw Divorce' Rem... (Jul '06) May 31 Lottery Traitors 115
News Same-sex couples sue over Tennessee 'natural me... May 30 Carlos 8
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Health Care
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,436 • Total comments across all topics: 281,630,412

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC