Meharry, MTSU collaborate to increase...

Meharry, MTSU collaborate to increase primary care physicians for underserved areas in Tennessee

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Medical News

Leaders from Meharry Medical College and Middle Tennessee State University signed an agreement Thursday to develop an accelerated pathway for talented students to graduate as physicians to serve in rural areas of the state. Meharry President James Hildreth and MTSU President Sidney A. McPhee launched the partnership at a State Capitol signing ceremony that highlighted the unique collaboration between the private and public institutions that was brokered by state officials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rednecks. Jun 21 Guest one 4
Why are you Tennesseans so short in height? Jun 21 Guest one 3
Tennessee is rigged Jun 21 Guest one 2
Ky Jun 19 My cats 1
News Escaped Georgia inmates caught in Tennessee aft... Jun 16 Observer 1
News Prosecutors' lawsuit says opioid drug makers de... Jun 14 End_the_drug_war 1
News Tennessee corrections agency launches anti-cont... Jun 14 End_the_drug_war 1
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,799 • Total comments across all topics: 282,008,811

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC