Meharry, MTSU collaborate to increase primary care physicians for underserved areas in Tennessee

Leaders from Meharry Medical College and Middle Tennessee State University signed an agreement Thursday to develop an accelerated pathway for talented students to graduate as physicians to serve in rural areas of the state. Meharry President James Hildreth and MTSU President Sidney A. McPhee launched the partnership at a State Capitol signing ceremony that highlighted the unique collaboration between the private and public institutions that was brokered by state officials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News.