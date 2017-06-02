Mayors Vow Fight on Climate Change
Mayors from across the country and up and down the Mississippi River vowed to keep working toward a clean future despite President Donald Trump's removal of the United States from the Paris Climate Agreement. Trump said last week that the deal was a threat to the U.S. economy and its sovereignty.
