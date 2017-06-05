Master Teague III, a three-star RB fr...

Master Teague III, a three-star RB from Tennessee, earns offer at Ohio State camp

Given Ohio State already has a commitment from four-star running back Brian Snead of Seffner Armwood and is pursuing five-star running back Zamir White of Laurinburg Scotland County, there was question as to whether it would take another halfback in its 2018 class. Urban Meyer offered a scholarship to three-star running back Master Teague III of Murfreesboro Blackman after the 5-foot-11, 210-pound prospect worked out at Ohio State's instructional camp Friday.

