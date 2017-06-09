Man 'Doing God's Work' Arrested Selling Thousands Of Fake Drugs At Bonnaroo
Police arrested a man selling thousands of counterfeit drugs at the Bonnaroo music festival Thursday who said he was there "doing God's work." Officers with the Coffee County Sheriff's Department busted David Brady, a 45-year-old from New York, attempting to sell fake narcotics to attendees.
