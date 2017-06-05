Man again jailed over fake drugs

A man accused of taking more than 1,000 doses of fake drugs to the Bonnaroo music festival in Tennessee this week was arrested on a similar charge at the Wakarusa music festival in Arkansas in 2015. David Edward Brady, 45, of Albany, N.Y., told deputies from the Coffee County sheriff's office in Manchester, Tenn., that he was doing "God's work" by selling fake drugs.

