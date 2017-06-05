Man added to TBI's Most Wanted list, accused of firing at deputies
A man wanted by the Claiborne County Sheriff's Office has been added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's Top 10 Most Wanted list. Authorities say David DeWayne Evans Jr. is accused of firing shots at deputies after they attempted to stop the car he was driving.
