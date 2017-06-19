Mae Beavers Hits New UT President For Reinstating Campus Diversity Office
Republican gubernatorial candidate Senator Mae Beavers expressed disappointment that the Chancellor of the University of Tennessee-Knoxville, Beverly Davenport, has announced plans to reinstate the Campus Diversity Office and hire a new director of the LGBT Pride Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rednecks.
|Jun 21
|Guest one
|4
|Why are you Tennesseans so short in height?
|Jun 21
|Guest one
|3
|Tennessee is rigged
|Jun 21
|Guest one
|2
|Ky
|Jun 19
|My cats
|1
|Escaped Georgia inmates caught in Tennessee aft...
|Jun 16
|Observer
|1
|Prosecutors' lawsuit says opioid drug makers de...
|Jun 14
|End_the_drug_war
|1
|Tennessee corrections agency launches anti-cont...
|Jun 14
|End_the_drug_war
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC