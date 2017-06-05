Macon County Libraries receive grant -

Macon County Libraries receive grant -

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Macon County Times

Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett and Representative Kelly Keisling presented a $6,660 grant to the Macon County Public Library System. Macon County Public Library Director Dana Richardson, Macon County Mayor Steve Jones, Lafayette Mayor Richard Driver, as well as the library Board of Directors, were all present to receive the grant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Macon County Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I eat Tennessean flesh Wed whateva 2
Jessica Lidy walks the streets again... Wed not amused 14
Rednecks. Jun 5 YummyTennesseans 3
News Murder victim's family seeks change in sentenci... (Oct '08) Jun 5 Gallatin 52
News Police: West Tenn. mom declined to ID husband i... Jun 2 Burn da coal pay ... 1
News Congressman Under Fire For 'Outlaw Divorce' Rem... (Jul '06) May 31 Lottery Traitors 115
News Same-sex couples sue over Tennessee 'natural me... May 30 Carlos 8
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,395 • Total comments across all topics: 281,620,900

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC