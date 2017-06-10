Macon County Libraries receive grant -

Read more: Macon County Times

Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett and Representative Kelly Keisling presented a $6,660 grant to the Macon County Public Library System. Macon County Public Library Director Dana Richardson, Macon County Mayor Steve Jones, Lafayette Mayor Richard Driver, as well as the library Board of Directors, were all present to receive the grant.

