Lawmakers get thanks as governor signs IMPROVE Act at statewide stops
The bill sets up a new way to fund Tennessee roads while cutting some business taxes and reducing the state sales tax on food from 5 percent to 4 percent. "This is a really big deal for the state of Tennessee," he told reporters gathered at an overpass above potholed marked Interstate 440 in Nashville.
